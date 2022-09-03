Man wanted after alleged brutal attack of Franklin woman


Man wanted for attacking woman
Man wanted for attacking woman(Franklin Police)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of brutally assaulting a woman in her home Saturday morning.

Franklin Police officials said they are searching for 21-year-old Julius Waters after he allegedly brutally assaulted and terrorized a woman in her Spring Street home. Authorities said Waters and the woman know each other.

Waters fled the scene before police arrived and was last seen in the car he stole from the victim, a white 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with Tennessee license plate BJJ 7178. Waters’ current whereabouts are unknown.

Police said Waters is wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Felony Theft, and Felony Vandalism. A cash reward is being offered for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding Waters is asked to call 615-794-4000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TFN Week 3: Wilson Central v. Green Hill
TFN Week 3: Wilson Central v. Green Hill
Beagles rescued by ARC from testing center
Gallatin animal rescue cares for 85 beagles rescued from animal testing
Fire
Franklin Fire Department investigating commercial building fire
wsmv news update
Saturday morning News Update