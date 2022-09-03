Man wanted after alleged brutal attack of Franklin woman

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of brutally assaulting a woman in her home Saturday morning.

Franklin Police officials said they are searching for 21-year-old Julius Waters after he allegedly brutally assaulted and terrorized a woman in her Spring Street home. Authorities said Waters and the woman know each other.

Waters fled the scene before police arrived and was last seen in the car he stole from the victim, a white 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with Tennessee license plate BJJ 7178. Waters’ current whereabouts are unknown.

Police said Waters is wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Felony Theft, and Felony Vandalism. A cash reward is being offered for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding Waters is asked to call 615-794-4000.

