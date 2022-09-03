Man accused of hitting police officer during traffic stop turns himself in

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of hitting a police officer during a traffic stop and driving away earlier this week turned himself in to the authorities Friday.

Millersville Police officials told WSMV4 that 29-year-old Alvin Stokes Jr. had turned himself in after police searched for him due to an incident on August 22nd when a police officer initiated a traffic stop. During that time, Stokes allegedly began to resist and rolled up his windows, telling officers he would not be getting out.

After several attempts at officers trying to open the car door, Stokes put his car in drive and yelled “profanities” while turning his wheel sharply toward where officers were standing.

One of the officers saw that another officer, Wendell Harris, was about to be hit by Stokes’ vehicle. Officer Trey Burroughs grabbed hold of Harris’ bulletproof vest and pulled him away from the car.

Photo of Alvin Stokes and his vehicle he used to allegedly hit the cop and during the chase. (Photo courtesy of Millersville Police Department)

Stokes hit Officer Harris in his left knee resulting in an injury. Officers then chased Stokes through a parking lot of several convenience stores near exit 98 of I-65, where he allegedly drove recklessly, making figure eights through the area of the fuel pumps, and several patrol vehicles were nearly hit. Stokes then drove north Louisville Highway reaching speeds of 100 mph.

His vehicle finally stopped in the parking lot of 1262 Louisville Hwy, where he left the car and ran into a wooded area.

Harris was taken to a local hospital. Millersville police said that if Officer Burroughs did not take quick action, Officer Harris would have been severely injured.

Stokes is charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault of a first responder. His bond is currently set at $49,998.

