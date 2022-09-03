2 people airlifted after boating crash on Douglas Lake

After a boating crash on Douglas Lake, two people have been airlifted from the scene.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were airlifted after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed to WVLT News.

Three people were involved, according to Dandridge Fire Department officials. WVLT News has not received word on the condition of the third person.

DFD and Jefferson County EMS crews are on the scene, helping with “patient care.”

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating, but Coffey said all deputies have responded.

🚨Boating Incident🚨 Dandridge Fire Department is on the scene a boating accident involving 3 patients on Douglas Lake...

Posted by Dandridge Fire on Saturday, September 3, 2022

This is a developing story.

