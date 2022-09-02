Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive at local pharmacies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the green light from the CDC, people around the U.S. now have access to updated COVID booster shots. On Friday, doses started to roll out to locations like the Lebanon family pharmacy in Wilson County.

“I believe our first patient might be Tuesday!” said Dr. Hetal Patel, Pharmacist at Lebanon Family pharmacy.

So far, the pharmacy has received the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent. With more people getting sick during the winter months, Dr. Patel says now is a perfect time.

“I feel like this booster is a must for everybody that has gotten vaccines before. It has a newer version of the protection added to it,” explained Dr. Patel.

The updated COVID-19 boosters are designed to tackle the original COVID strain and the Omicron subvariants. Adults and teens can get the shots at least two months after being vaccinated or two months after their last booster.

“The vaccine itself does not protect you from not getting COVID-19, but it does protect you from making sure that your symptoms are not adverse enough to have you end up in the hospital,” stated Dr. Patel.

As they look to start accepting appointments, she also says they don’t forget about their flu shots.

“It is a good time to get it. I would also say get the flu shot simultaneously because you can get both on the same day,” said Dr. Patel.

To schedule an appointment, visit this website.

