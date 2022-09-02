PowerNation hosting auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The automotive gurus at PowerNation Studios are taking their show to the racetrack this weekend, hosting an auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway.

It’s the first event of its kind that PowerNation has hosted in its 30-year history.

The two-day event, called PowerNationals, will feature an 8-acre car and truck show, monster trucks, exhibits, and autocross and drifting competitions.

“The excitement is palpable around all of our groups, and we’re just so excited to do this in our backyard,” Matthew Hawkins, President of PowerNation Studios, said. “We want to educate; that’s what PowerNation does. We do 88 shows a year, teaching people how to get into the car community. If you didn’t grow up with a dad in the garage, we’re here for you.”

The event, Hawkins says, will be packed with attractions.

Aside from the EBC Brakes Autocross and Carcass Drifting Exhibition, there will be a wrenching skills challenge and photo opportunities with the multiple BIGFOOT monster trucks.

You can also take a ride in the Predator monster truck.

Hawkins encourages families to take part in the two-day event.

“That’s what we’re doing it for. This is like the ultimate touch-a-truck event. We’ve got BIGFOOT 1 and BIGFOOT 5. We’ve got Hot Wheels monster trucks. Best thing, [children] 12 and under are free.”

Jeremy Weckman, who hosts the CARCASS show, is most excited to share the weekend with his children, taking in all of the sights and sounds from his lifelong hobby.

“They can put their hands on some of these cars. I’ve got a 12-year-old son that adores monster trucks, and we have half a dozen monster trucks out here,” Weckman said. “If you want to be a little kid or a big kid, you can come on out and go for a ride in a monster truck.”

