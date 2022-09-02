Police: Man charged with double homicide planned to murder ex-girlfriend

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police confirmed Friday that the man charged with killing two women had been planning on killing one of them.

According to an affidavit by WSMV4, neighbors told police that 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was stalking 67-year-old Laura Undis before her death. The two were in a failed relationship, and neighbors said that is what led to Martin stalking Undis.

Police said Martin admitted to police that he went to Undis’ home with a revolver on Monday and entered through the back door. He then said he walked upstairs where Undis was and tried to talk to her. He told police Undis then ran out of the residence, and he followed her outside. He later told police he planned to kill her and then himself.

According to the affidavit, witnesses saw Undis running from her home screaming for help stating, “he’s trying to kill me; he’s got a gun.” Martin then caught up to Undis and grabbed her by her hair. Police said the neighbor, 67-year-old Virginia Deirdre Sheen, was in the front yard, pleading with Martin, who then shot her.

Witnesses said in the affidavit stated that after Martin shot Sheen, he put the firearm to Undis’ head and killed her. Martin then said, “she lied to me.” One witness told police he restrained Martin until police arrived.

Martin was taken into custody and will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

HPD said the incident is still an active investigation.

Police asked that anyone with information on the case should call and report the information to HPD at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

