Police investigating deadly train incident in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a death involving a train in Madison on Friday morning.

According to police, a person is dead after getting hit by a train at the crossing on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. The deceased person is believed to have been hit by the train just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

The investigation continues into what led to the deadly incident.

A person was hit by a train in Madison. (WSMV)

