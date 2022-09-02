Police investigating deadly train incident in Madison

A deadly crash investigation is underway at the train tracks Madison after someone was hit early Friday morning.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a death involving a train in Madison on Friday morning.

According to police, a person is dead after getting hit by a train at the crossing on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. The deceased person is believed to have been hit by the train just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

The investigation continues into what led to the deadly incident.

A person was hit by a train in Madison.
A person was hit by a train in Madison.(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV deadly train incident
Deadly crash investigation at train tracks in Madison
Community safety committee meets over violence
Committee discusses solutions to ongoing violence in North Nashville
Community safety committee meets over violence
Community safety committee meets over violence
Jaylin Hyatt
Vols open season with 59-10 win over Ball State