Police investigating deadly train incident in Madison
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a death involving a train in Madison on Friday morning.
According to police, a person is dead after getting hit by a train at the crossing on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. The deceased person is believed to have been hit by the train just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
The investigation continues into what led to the deadly incident.
