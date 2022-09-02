Nashville detectives find 58 marijuana plants in woman’s home
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman was arrested Thursday after detectives found 58 marijuana plants in her home.
Nicole Madden, 29, is charged with manufacturing marijuana, among other drug charges, and possessing a gun during a felony.
Police found the plants when they searched her home at 6625 Charlotte Pike Thursday.
She is jailed on $55,000 bond.
Edwin Santiago Jr., 42, was arrested as he was leaving Madden’s home on an outstanding federal gun charge stemming from a September 2021 arrest.
