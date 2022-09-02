Nashville detectives find 58 marijuana plants in woman’s home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman was arrested Thursday after detectives found 58 marijuana plants in her home.

Nicole Madden, 29, is charged with manufacturing marijuana, among other drug charges, and possessing a gun during a felony.

Police found the plants when they searched her home at 6625 Charlotte Pike Thursday.

She is jailed on $55,000 bond.

Edwin Santiago Jr., 42, was arrested as he was leaving Madden’s home on an outstanding federal gun charge stemming from a September 2021 arrest.

