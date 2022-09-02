Man caught stealing diapers from Walmart, pulls out brass knuckles

By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after he threatened a Walmart employee while attempting to shoplift some diapers on Saturday night.

According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Sherill Simpkins was attempting to steal two packages of diapers from the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch when he was confronted by a store employee.

The employee told officers that Simpkins then pulled out a pair of “brass knuckles” and was holding what appeared to be the “end of a pistol” while refusing to stop. Simpkins was already prohibited to be on the Walmart premises due to a previous theft in November 2021.

Simpkins was arrested and booked late Thursday evening and released early Friday morning. He is charged with burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

