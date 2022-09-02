Local woman brings awareness to Ovarian Cancer Month

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and one woman in Clarksville is shedding light on her journey and how it inspired her to go back to school.

“There just wasn’t any way to finish a nursing degree,” said Yvette Love.

Love said when her husband was deployed, she decided to pause her schooling to take care of their six kids.

"Our youngest one graduated high school this past May and is now in Bootcamp at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. I was thinking of going back to school anyway,” Love stated.

She says she was getting ready for a trip when she felt an odd pain. Then, just two days before her 46th birthday, she discovered she had Ovarian Cancer.

“She said you have a mass and gestured across my entire abdomen, and I looked at her and said, what! She said it’s most definitely malignant. It wasn’t a shock. I was just kind of stunned,” explained Love.

Four weeks after her major surgery, she started chemo. But the staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital kept her going.

"We are all bald. We all feel gross. We are all bloated, and these beautiful nurses. Some of them are just barely out of school, to nurses that have been doing it for 50 years. But they are so generous," said Love.

Their empathy became her inspiration, and now she plans to go back to school next year to become a nurse finally.

“I really want to finish that degree now. I really want to help the other people who are having to go through what I did. I really want to work with those ladies,” stated Love.

As Ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women, she also encourages others to pay attention to their bodies.

