La Vergne K9 officer to retire, celebrated for nearly 10 years of service

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A La Vergne Police Department K9 officer is preparing for his retirement after almost ten years of service.

LVPD said a retirement ceremony would be held on September 8th to honor K9 officer Mike, who has served the department since 2013. Mike is now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell and his family in retirement.

“Mike has been an amazing partner and always had my back no matter what situation we were called to,” says Sgt. Powell. “He will be truly missed at work and in the back of my patrol car.”

Officials said since joining the department, Mike has been credited with 15 apprehensions and multiple finds when tracking. He also has helped recover over 73 pounds of marijuana, over 5,000 pills, and half a pound of meth and heroin.

LVPD Chief Davis has assigned Sgt. Powell is a new K9 that will join the department in late September and be sworn in later this year.

