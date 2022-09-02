Jonathan Skrmetti sworn in as Tennessee’s 28th Attorney General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jonathan Skrmetti was sworn in as Tennessee’s 28th Attorney General Thursday morning. Attorney General Skrmetti was appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court to serve an eight-year term on August 10th.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Tennessee as their Attorney General and Reporter,” said General Skrmetti. “I look forward to promoting the rule of law and advocating for the rights and freedoms of all Tennesseans.”

Before his appointment, Attorney General Skrmetti served as Chief Counsel to Governor Bill Lee and Chief Deputy Attorney General.

Before working for the state of Tennessee, General Skrmetti was a partner at Butler Snow LLP in Memphis and served as a federal prosecutor for almost a decade, first at the Civil Rights Division and then as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Memphis. He also taught cyberlaw as an adjunct professor at the University of Memphis.

General Skrmetti received honors degrees from George Washington University, the University of Oxford, and Harvard Law School, where he was editor-in-chief of the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy.

Following law school, General Skrmetti clerked for Judge Steven Colloton on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. He and his wife and four children now reside in Franklin.

