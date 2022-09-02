Jason Aldean dropped by PR firm after wife’s transphobic comments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Music singer Jason Aldean was dropped by his public relations firm Thursday after his wife, Brittany Aldean, made a post on social media regarding the gender-affirming care of trans children.

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” said Tyne Parrish, the co-owner of The Green Room, in a statement first shared with Billboard. “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

WSMV4 reached out to the Green Room to inquire if this decision was made due to Aldean’s recent backlash. The PR firm has declined to share details on the decision.

The Green Room’s decision to drop Aldean follows backlash he and his wife had received after she posted a “Get Ready with Me” video with a caption that said, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

In addition to her comment, Brittany also used Beyoncé's 2006 song “Upgrade U,” seemingly unaware that Beyoncé just paid a very specific tribute to trans ballroom culture on her new album, Renaissance, according to Rolling Stone.

Aldean then commented on the post, saying, “LMAO!! I’m glad they didn’t, too, ‘cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

Singer-Songwriter Cassadee Pope called Brittany on Twitter, saying, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Singer-Songwriter Maren Morris then commented on Pope’s tweet and said, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Brittany shared the following statement on her Instagram, tagging Pope in the post:

Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it “gender affirming care,” is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children. Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tomboy phase without changing my gender. Until then, leave children alone!

