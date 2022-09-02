Florida Georgia Line performs last show at Minnesota State Fair

SAINT PAUL, MN. (WSMV) - Country music group Flordia Georgia Line performed their final show Wednesday at the Minnesota State Fair.

After 12 years, five albums, and many memories, Tyler Hubbard and Briand Kelley said their time as FGL has come to a close. The musicians thanked their fans at the State Fair for supporting them through the years.

“This is our last official concert as Florida Georgia Line,” said Hubbard onstage, according to CountryNow. “Let’s see what we got left in the tank.”

People Magazine said while FGL performed their six-time Platinum-certified “H.O.L.Y.,” Hubbard said, “I just want to take a second because I don’t want this moment to get lost tonight,” he told the crowd. “I want to express our gratitude, from BK and myself, from the bottom of our heart, man, for the last 12 years of our life that you guys have allowed us to do what we love.”

Hubbard went on to say that their fans were the ones that enabled them to chase their dream and thanked them for supporting them throughout the years. “I spent a lot of this afternoon thinking about the last ten years and what this night means to us is the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us,” said Hubbard.

People said when the concert concluded, Hubbard and Kelley exited opposite sides of the stage.

Moving forward, both singers plan to pursue solo careers. Kelley released his Wave Pack EP in April 2021, followed by his debut album, Sunshine State of Mind, that June, while Hubbard dropped his Dancin’ In the Country EP in early 2022. In addition, both musicians have solo tour dates booked for the remainder of 2022.

