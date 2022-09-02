‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday.

On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.

All community members are welcome to come “Fill up for Nick,” support his family and honor his memory, a media release said.

Patterson, 34, was a beloved member of the Smyrna community. Many customers who frequented the Twice Daily’s where Patterson worked shared their condolences memories of him this week.

“It broke my heart. He was the sweetest dude. Out of every convenience store I’ve ever been to, he was one person that stuck with me,” Austin Poteete said. “No one deserves this, especially Nick definitely didn’t deserve this.”

The gas station is located at 500 Stonecrest Parkway.

