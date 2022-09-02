Clarksville organization helps women juggle homelife and work

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of women are getting back to work to help support their families.

In 2021, nearly twice as many women joined the workforce than men. This has been the trend for more than a year.

In July 2022, roughly 300,000 women landed jobs, based on the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In Nashville, there are more women with jobs - including women looking for jobs - than men. More than 280,000 women make up the work force in Davidson County.

With the cost of everything continuing to rise, some women are forced to go to work.

Currently, there are more women working than men in Nashville.

One organization out of Clarksville has seen working moms sacrifice buying work clothes to buy groceries.

That is where Bella’s Closet comes in.

“A lot of times, the women who are coming, they are going to a job interview,” explained Cynthia Pitts of Bella’s Closet. “They don’t even have a job yet and so they are coming because they don’t have the clothes to go into the job and so they come in and we give them from their outfits to makeup and shoes, purses, jewelry and we’ve been blessed by the women in the community giving to Bella’s Closet.”

Bella’s Closet also has board members to mentor women, polish their resume and plan their finances after they are hired.

The Clarksville-based group has been helping college students, working women and busy moms pick out professional clothes for the office since 2020.

