AAA predicts busy travel days over holiday weekend


This weekend should be a busy one for holiday travelers. WSMV's Terry Bulger reports.
By Terry Bulger and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - More cars on the road and planes in the sky will be a part of the Labor Day weekend. We found that to be the place on I-40 near Dickson.

Married 58 years, Richard and Beverly are a road warrior couple headed back to their home in Kentucky to celebrate. “We had to go, so nothing was going to stop us.”

AAA expects the Labor Day weekend travel volume to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, as it did for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays. As a result, travelers are expected to take to the roadways despite higher gas prices.

To help motorists prepare, AAA’s spokesperson Morgan Dean advises people to travel during off-peak hours.

“Friday is a really busy day when it comes to traffic, especially late in the afternoon; that’s because there’s going to be other Labor Day travelers out there. We’re also going to have that evening rush hour and in some cases for golf or have college football fans out there trying to get to tailgates and to get to the games and everything else out there,” said AAA’s Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean.

Gas prices have been dropping for more than two months:

The national gas price average has dropped $1.13/gallon since setting an all-time high record of $5.01/gallon on June 14.

