Woman found dead in Madison apartment, homicide detectives pursuing active leads

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Homicide detectives said they are pursuing strong leads in the death investigation of a 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment Thursday.

According to police, officers performed a welfare check at an apartment on Sealey Drive in Madison around 6:30 a.m. after gunshots were called in.

The body of 28-year-old Trashai Siske was found inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Homicide investigation on Sealey Drive in Madison. (WSMV)

WSMV 4 will update as more information is made available.

