Woman found dead in Madison apartment, homicide detectives pursuing active leads

Officers were called to a shooting on Sealey Drive early Thursday morning.
By Tony Garcia and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Homicide detectives said they are pursuing strong leads in the death investigation of a 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment Thursday.

According to police, officers performed a welfare check at an apartment on Sealey Drive in Madison around 6:30 a.m. after gunshots were called in.

The body of 28-year-old Trashai Siske was found inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Homicide investigation on Sealey Drive in Madison.
Homicide investigation on Sealey Drive in Madison.(WSMV)

WSMV 4 will update as more information is made available.

