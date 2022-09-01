University of Tennessee fan to live on Vol Navy boat during football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greg Boles has been coming to the Vol Navy for more than 20 years, picking up friends along the way.

“His kids and my friends have mutual friends, and it was like, ‘hey, this is a reunion,’” said Shannon Stewart.

After meeting at the Vol Navy several years ago, Stewart and Boles became friends and have now worked out a way to help each other out.

Boles, who likes to get his front row spot, parked his boat on the first of August. Although eager, Boles comes and goes from the boat from time to time and needed someone to look after it.

With a job that allows him to work remotely, Stewart happily accepted the offer to stay on the boat during football season. Equipped with four beds, a fridge with plenty of food and drinks, and a restroom, it’s a dream come true for a lifelong Vol fan.

“I’m living my dream; I can tell you that. As a die-hard Vols fan, I couldn’t think of a better place to be during football season, especially where the program is going now,” said Stewart.

The two friends together are eagerly awaiting kickoff against Ball State Thursday night as they plan to watch the season opener on some of the several TVs they have on board. According to Boles, there can be as many as 200 people on the boat at any given time as they invite anybody that wants to join on board.

The Vol Navy started in the 60′s after longtime Vol football broadcaster George Mooney took his boat home after a game to beat the traffic on the roads.

