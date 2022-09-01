Travel center closed after car crashes into front of building
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A travel center off Interstate 24 in southern Rutherford County is closed after a car crashed into the front of the store.
Love’s Travel Stop on Epps Mill Road off I-24 was struck by a car on Thursday morning.
Employees said the driver was in his 70s and his foot slipped off the brake, causing the van to run into the building twice.
The store will be closed to customers until repairs are made. The McDonald’s located in the same building is open.
