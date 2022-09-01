Travel center closed after car crashes into front of building

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A travel center off Interstate 24 in southern Rutherford County is closed after a car crashed into the front of the store.

Love’s Travel Stop on Epps Mill Road off I-24 was struck by a car on Thursday morning.

Attention Truckers. Love’s truck stop is closed due to a crash at Buchanan Road in Rutherford County off Interstate 24. pic.twitter.com/i9v1alZW3M — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) September 1, 2022

Employees said the driver was in his 70s and his foot slipped off the brake, causing the van to run into the building twice.

The store will be closed to customers until repairs are made. The McDonald’s located in the same building is open.

Unbelievable damage to this Love’s Travel Stop in Christiana (Rutherford Co.) Sheriff’s office reports a van went into the side of the building. Employees tell me driver was in his 70s, and his foot slipped of the brake. He ultimately collided with the building twice. pic.twitter.com/M4sf0WrXCf — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) September 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.