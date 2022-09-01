Tennessee Supreme Court recognizes Attorney General Slatery for service to state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court recognized Attorney general Herbert Slatery III Wednesday, appointed for an eight-year term in 2014, for his public service to the State of Tennessee. General Slatery’s term ended Wednesday, and the Tennessee Supreme Court named Jonathan Skrmetti his successor.

“The Tennessee Attorney General serves as the state’s top legal officer and is appointed by the judicial branch, represents all executive branch state officers and agencies, and defends laws passed by the General Assembly,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “The Attorney General is the one official in the State who must have his or her finger on the pulse of all three branches of government — navigating relationships, anticipating policy shifts, and serving as a confidant and counselor. It is a position that requires extreme professionalism, humility, and leadership, and the Court is grateful for the tremendous job General Slatery has done during his eight years of service.”

Following an extensive application process, General Slatery was appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court as Attorney General in August 2014. Before that, he served as a chief legal officer to former Governor Bill Haslam in 2011.

Officials said that before General Slatery began public service, he worked at a private legal practice in Knoxville with Egerton, McAfee, Armistead & Davis, P.C., where he served as president from 1998-2007 and chairman from 2008 to January 2011. He practiced in finance, corporate governance, capital formation, real estate, and acquisitions and sales of businesses.

In 2021, while serving as the Attorney General, the National Association of Attorneys General presented General Slatery with the Kelley-Wyman Award, the organization’s most coveted annual award. He is only the second Tennessean to win the award in its 65-year history. General Slatery also served as chair of the Southern Region of Attorneys General, which stretches from Texas to Virginia.

“While his work on the national and state level has been recognized, General Slatery also has a well-established reputation for being an outstanding personal friend, mentor, and colleague, including serving as a terrific mentor to the Court’s newest Justice, Sarah Campbell, and to his successor, Jonathan Skrmetti,” Chief Justice Page said. “He leaves his office in an excellent position and has served his state well. The Court wishes him the best in his future endeavors, which we hope includes some well-earned relaxation with his family.”

