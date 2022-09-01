TEMA: Be prepared for all natural disasters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) wants all Tennesseans to have a plan in place should their community be hit with a flood or tornado.

Although tornado season is in the spring, Tennessee is prone to a second tornado season that starts in November.

Last December, a tornado hit Cheatham County and many families are still repairing their homes.

TEMA is reminding people to take advantage of September, which is called National Preparedness Month for reason.

This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: the life you’ve built is worth protecting.”

TEMA, along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), are focusing on ways for citizens to stay prepared for all natural disasters.

This includes making a plan and having an emergency kit ready.

“Prepare for disasters and teach the youth about preparedness,” said Bridget Bean of FEMA. “Make sure you have water in the house a gallon per person for three days. You want to have food that doesn’t require electricity. You need a manual can opener. Put water bottles in your freezer.

It is also important to protect valuable documents, such as a birth certificate.

Experts instruct people to make copies of them and to put those documents in a fireproof, or water proof, box.

