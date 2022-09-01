Surprise Squad celebrates ‘Michael’s Day’

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Midstate man and his family have been dealt some heavy blows, including leukemia, skin cancer and multiple surgeries.

Despite his own challenges and setbacks, he’s continued to be an inspiration to others.

WSMV 4′s Surprise Squad visited with the family and helped celebrate what is now called, “Michael’s Day.”

Lawrenceburg’s Michael Mashburn was first diagnosed with leukemia at age 7, then again at age 11, and continued to beat the odds.

“He has been through so much,” said Michael’s mother, Cathy Atwell. “The doctor said that any one thing he’s been through, most people would have died.”

Over the last eleven years, Michael has undergone numerous cancer relapses, a tracheotomy, feeding tube, surgeries, radiation, immune therapy treatments, even recently fought off COVID-19.

“...he says I’m not giving up, and he may be at the point, but then he’ll wake up and say, I’m not done, God’s not done with me yet, I’m ready to fight,” Atwell said.

Despite his many challenges, Michael continually helped other patients going through their medical struggles by writing them encouraging letters in the hospital.

To honor this amazing young man, the Surprise Squad stepped in with a special delivery from the Titans.

The team sent signed jerseys, blankets, ballcaps, even a special message from head coach Mike Vrabel himself.

Michael is also in love with his Ford Mustang.

Since he can no longer drive the one in his driveway, the Surprise Squad helped decorate his room with all kinds of mustang memorabilia.

Michael even received shopping gift cards to his favorite online stores.

“I wanted to make sure he knew how much he was loved, and I didn’t think he did and what an impact he had made on so many people,” said Michael’s sister, Melissa Curtis.

It was an amazing day, complete with loved ones, cake and happy surprises as the family celebrated Michael’s 40th birthday.

