‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution.

Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26 years.

“In 2018, I made a proclamation that the Cumberland will be the cleanest river in America,” says Scoggin.

His mission isn’t to enjoy the view from aboard; his non-profit called “Save the Cumberland” studies and helps what lurks beneath the river’s surface.

“There’s a lot of stuff being dumped in this water right now,” Scoggin explains.

The vessel sits at the Cedar Creek Marina in Mount Juliet now. But for ten years, it was at the Rock Harbor Marina. That’s until two weeks ago when he received a termination letter.

In a statement to WSMV4, Rock Harbor Marina says Scoggin’s boat was so massive and heavy that it repeatedly caused significant and expensive damage to their docks and facilities.

“They evicted me,” says Scoggin. “They sent me a message, and then they charged me $9,000 for a dock damage, and really docks don’t get damaged unless you’re on your boat and you damage the dock by, you know, running into it.”

He says the reason doesn’t make sense. He says his boat has been at the Rock Harbor Marina for a decade, and no damage was ever reported; that’s why he believes he shouldn’t have to pay.

“Well, there’s a lot of big boats in these marinas, and the marinas are supposed to be set up where they can handle the boats and the wind and the storms and this, that and the other,” says Scoggin.

He says he will stay at Cedar Creek Marina for now.

Statement from Rock Harbor Marina:

Rock Harbor Marina terminated Mr. Scoggin’s lease because his boat is so massive in size and heavy in weight that it has repeatedly caused significant and expensive damage to our docks and facilities. On June 30th, 2022, the boat caused such major structural damage to our docks that Rock Harbor was required to replace numerous items to make the harbor safe again for our other customers. Over the past several months, we have attempted to help Mr. Scoggin find a safe docking solution both at Rock Harbor and through our relationships with other local marinas, but unfortunately we have reached a point where we are no longer able to accommodate him safely at our facility. In our recent discussions with Mr. Scoggin, we understand that he has located another facility that will be able to accommodate his vessel. We value Mr. Scoggin’s commitment to the Cumberland River via Save the Cumberland and his other endeavors, and we would certainly continue to lease our facilities to Mr. Scoggin if we could accommodate his vessel safely.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.