Pedestrian hit by car, condition still unknown police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

Officials said the crash occurred Wednesday night at Peachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle at 5:12 p.m.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

Officials have reopened the road; however, CPD asked the public to avoid the area or be prepared for long delays as investigators continue to evaluate the scene.

