Pedestrian hit by car, condition still unknown police say
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening.
Officials said the crash occurred Wednesday night at Peachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle at 5:12 p.m.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.
Officials have reopened the road; however, CPD asked the public to avoid the area or be prepared for long delays as investigators continue to evaluate the scene.
This is a developing story.
