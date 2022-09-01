Pedestrian hit by car, condition still unknown police say


Police are still investigating the scene.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

Officials said the crash occurred Wednesday night at Peachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle at 5:12 p.m.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

Officials have reopened the road; however, CPD asked the public to avoid the area or be prepared for long delays as investigators continue to evaluate the scene.

This is a developing story.

