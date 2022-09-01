Mukhtar nets 3 goals, Nashville tops Colorado Rapids 4-1

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar celebrates his third goal as Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William...
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar celebrates his third goal as Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough, left, watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals to briefly tie Austin’s Sebastián Driussi for the Major League Soccer scoring lead with 19 goals and lead Nashville SC over the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Mukhtar converted a penalty kick in the 29th minute after Lucas Esteves knocked over Randall Leal from behind in the penalty area. Mukhtar put Nashville ahead 2-1 in the 54th and capped the scoring in the 75th.

It was Mukhtar’s second MLS hat trick after a three-goal game against Chicago on July 17 last year.

Driussi scored his 20th goal later Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to Portland.

Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 61st minute for Nashville (11-9-9).

Gyasi Zardes tied the score for the Rapids (8-12-8) in the 35th minute with his ninth league goal this season.

Up next for Nashville is a matchup Saturday against Austin at home, while the Rapids visit D.C. United on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

