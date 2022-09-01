MNPS: Nashville teacher fired after student burned with dry ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville middle school teacher was fired earlier this year for his involvement in a student being burned with dry ice, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Rodney Hamilton, a former science teacher at Two Rivers Middle School, held a student’s hand closed while they were holding dry ice, according to a termination letter obtained by WSMV.

In the letter addressed to Hamilton, Director of Schools Adrienne Battle wrote: “A student was injured in your class during a science experiment involving dry ice. You admitted that you were aware that a student had a piece of dry ice in their hand and yet you proceeded to place your hand over the student’s hand, keeping the student’s hand closed while the student held a piece of dry ice. This action resulted in the student receiving a second-degree burn in the palm on their hand.”

Hamilton was immediately placed on administrative leave during a MNPS investigation into the incident, spokesman Sean Braisted wrote in an email. He did not teach again at the school after the incident.

Hamilton’s contract was not renewed at the end of the school year, Braisted said, and he is not eligible for rehire in the school district.

A lawsuit has been filed. MNPS would not comment on it.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.