Metro Police investigating homicide in Madison

By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Madison on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers performed a welfare check at an apartment on Sealey Drive in Madison around 6:30 a.m. after gunshot were called in.

A woman’s body was found inside the residence and detectives are treating it as a homicide.

WSMV 4 will update as more informatio is made available.

