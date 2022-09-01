Metro Police investigating homicide in Madison
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Madison on Thursday morning.
According to police, officers performed a welfare check at an apartment on Sealey Drive in Madison around 6:30 a.m. after gunshot were called in.
A woman’s body was found inside the residence and detectives are treating it as a homicide.
WSMV 4 will update as more informatio is made available.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.