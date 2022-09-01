Metro Health to begin administering second dose of monkeypox vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Health begins administering second doses of the monkeypox vaccine on Thursday as new case numbers are expected to be released.

Since the first case in July, there have been 71 monkeypox cases in Davidson County, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting there are now 181 presumptive cases in all of Tennessee.

Health officials hope a new way of administering the vaccine will get more people protected and slow down the spread of this virus.

As of Monday, Metro Health started intradermal injections, which allows them to take one vial of the vaccine and immunize up to 5 people with it, rather than just one.

“Now that we’ve gotten our staff really trained along with our strike team staff that goes out into the community, we have more of a chance to get more vaccines into the community and hopefully be able to get more people vaccinated a little bit faster than we were beforehand,” explained Laura Varnier, Director of Nursing at Metro Health. “We’re not limited by the amount of doses that we had previously, so now that we have more vaccine available on hand with this new technique we can get out in the community and do what public health does.”

Later in September, they hope to have at least two vaccine events within the community.

To inquire about vaccine eligibility, call the disease line at the health department at 615-340-5632.

