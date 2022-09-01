Man shoots suspect that kidnapped him

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shoots the suspect who kidnapped him after fighting to gain gun control.

On August 31, 2022, at 10:15 p.m. Police responded to an Aggravated Assault case on Lamar Avenue.

The victim advised Memphis Police that he was parked on Lamar Avenue when the suspect Tyler Harris went to the passenger side of his 2013 Ford Edge and pointed a handgun at his head, telling him, “Let’s Go.”

The man drove Harris to Regions Bank, where he fought Harris to gain control of the handgun.

The victim was shot in the pinky while scuffling with Harris, while the suspect was shot in the right thigh.

After the scene, The man could identify Tyler Harris as the one who had assaulted and kidnapped him.

Harris is being charged with Aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

