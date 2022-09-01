Man arrested for May shooting that injured two juveniles in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a teenager on Wednesday for a shooting that sent two juveniles to the hospital back in May.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to a shooting at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage on Saturday, May 14.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found one juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Another juvenile was located a short time later, also with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The investigation found several apartments and at least three vehicles in the area with damage from the gunfire.

Interviews with witnesses and a thorough search of various social media accounts led detectives to 19-year-old William Washington.

Washington was taken into custody on Wednesday night, August 31, and is charged with five counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of vandalism, among others.

