Man accused of engaging in sexual relationship with 16-year-old since June

CADIZ, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female victim since June 2022.

Kentucky State Police officials said 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, KY, was charged with five counts of Rape 3rd Degree and five counts of Sodomy 3rd Degree after the investigation revealed the sexual nature of his relationship with the teenager.

Sikes was charged with the sexual offense by KSP after already being lodged at the Calloway County Jail by Calloway County Sheriff’s Office on traffic offenses stemming from pursuit the day the sexual offense allegations were reported to law enforcement.

No information regarding how Sikes’ relationship with the teenager began has been released at this time.

