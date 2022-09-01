Live on the Green returns after two year hiatus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -For the first time since 2019, Live on the Green starts things off big with a free Show Thursday night with Nashville Star Sheryl Crow.

Free and Music might be the best two words Nashville produces. Since 2009, WRLT’s Lightening Radio 100 has made it happen in downtown Public Park. Although events coordinator Alexis prefers to go by one name, she is as excited as ever and ready to welcome eager crowds.

“Lightning 100 has been serving Nashville with the best independent radio in the country since we began in 1990,” Lt. Dan Buckley, program director for Lightning 100, said in a news release. “Even with all we’ve done for the community, charities we’ve helped, local bands we’ve supported, and national bands we’ve broken, Live On The Green is what put us on the map in Music City.”

The event does keep growing and is now considered a Festival. Live on the Green is part of vacation plans for music fans.

Please bring a blanket and watch the party grow; it’s a 5-day show with Sheryl Crow, the headliner, Coin, Moon taxi, and Santigold. Also performing at this year’s festival are Nikki Lane, Patrick Droney, Ruby Amanfu, Stephen Day, The Wild Feathers, Danielle Ponder, Seratones, Strung Like A Horse, Susto, The 502s, Bre Kennedy, *repeat repeat, The Brummies, The Criticals, The Foxies, Daisha McBride, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, The Shindellas, The Watson Twins, Cecilia Castleman, LadyCouch, Los Colognes, Sweet Lizzy Project, Tayls and Phillip-Michael Scales.

Thru the years, rock and roll and country music have produced many songs about the rain that could be appropriate for predictions of storms and showers.

If none of that is severed, the show will go on.

