La Vergne lottery player wins $2 million

La Vergne, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player in La Vergne won big during Wednesday night’s drawing.

The unidentified lucky winner won $2 million. The Tennesee Lottery says the winner matched five out of five white balls to win $1 million, but the prize was doubled because the player chose the Power Play feature.

The lucky ticket was sold at Family Mart, 5052 Murfreesboro Road, in La Vergne

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

