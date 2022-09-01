La Vergne lottery player wins $2 million
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
La Vergne, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player in La Vergne won big during Wednesday night’s drawing.
The unidentified lucky winner won $2 million. The Tennesee Lottery says the winner matched five out of five white balls to win $1 million, but the prize was doubled because the player chose the Power Play feature.
The lucky ticket was sold at Family Mart, 5052 Murfreesboro Road, in La Vergne
No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.