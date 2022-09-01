‘I was just so afraid’; serial robbery suspect accused of six different incidents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are hunting for a man seen on surveillance video robbing/attempting to rob more than three stores and banks.

Police said they are looking for robbery suspect Robert Michael Durham, 43, who has six outstanding warrants in the following cases:

Pinnacle Bank, 2300 West End Avenue, on August 30;

Fifth Third Bank, 1715 West End Avenue, on August 25;

Fifth Third Bank, 2000 Wedgewood Avenue, on August 24 (attempted);

Brandy Melville Clothing Store, 4015 Hillsboro Pike, on August 24;

Boost Mobile, 6210 Charlotte Pike, on August 23;

Dunkin Donuts, 2310 Elliston Place, on August 22.

A Boost Mobile store clerk said she had just gotten back from lunch when the front door opened, and before she knew it, a man was telling her to give him all the money in the register. Police have charged Durham in the robbery.

“Hello, how can I help you today?” Indiana Gonzalez said.

It’s a sentence Indiana Gonzalez says dozens of times daily while working as a clerk at Boost Mobile. Still, she said Tuesday afternoon, that sentence was followed by something she never expected.

“I don’t want to hurt you, I’m broke, and I’m homeless; I need all of the money out of the register,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez asked that her face not be shown and said when she saw the man’s hand in his pants, her heart dropped, assuming he had a weapon.

“I was just like in shock. I wasn’t expecting that and was just so afraid,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said within seconds, the man ran off with about $400, and police said he didn’t stop there. Metro Police said the same man targeted two Fifth Third Banks, a Pinnacle Bank, a Dunkin Donuts and a clothing store. Clerks said it all happened so fast.

“It was just like two minutes,” Gonzalez said.

Police said detectives are following several strong leads hoping to make an arrest soon. But, Gonzalez thinks she won’t feel safe until the burglar is behind bars.

“I’m just hoping he doesn’t come back here. I’m just praying for that,” Gonzalez said.

Police said Durham has brown hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on his fingers and both arms. He is 5′8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone seeing Durham or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

