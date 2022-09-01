Homicide investigation underway in Shelbyville


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in an apartment in Shelbyville Friday.

Shelbyville Police said at 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Davis Estates apartment complex located at 238 Anthony Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Rafael Mendoza-Pineda, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the Shelbyville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the homicide and that Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for any information regarding this homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call Detective Sgt. Sam Jacobs at 931-684-5811.

