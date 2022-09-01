Hickman Co. Sheriff retires after more than four decades in law enforcement
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTERVILLE., Tenn. (WSMV) - Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward retired Wednesday after more than four decades in law enforcement.
Ward was the sheriff in Hickman County for 20 years. He started his law enforcement career in 1979 as a Centerville police officer.
He then became a deputy for the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, before taking his career to the City of Fairview, where he served as a sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
Ward was elected Hickman County Sheriff in 2002. In total, he served 43 years in law enforcement.
Ward’s daughter posted his final “10-7″ in the Facebook post below.
