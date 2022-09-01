Hickman Co. Sheriff retires after more than four decades in law enforcement


Sheriff Randal Ward retired Wednesday.
Sheriff Randal Ward retired Wednesday.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
CENTERVILLE., Tenn. (WSMV) - Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward retired Wednesday after more than four decades in law enforcement.

Ward was the sheriff in Hickman County for 20 years. He started his law enforcement career in 1979 as a Centerville police officer.

He then became a deputy for the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, before taking his career to the City of Fairview, where he served as a sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

Ward was elected Hickman County Sheriff in 2002. In total, he served 43 years in law enforcement.

Ward’s daughter posted his final “10-7″ in the Facebook post below.

August 31, 2022 Today was my dads final day serving this County as Sheriff for 20 years. My dad retired with 43...

Posted by Jessica Ward Pate on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

