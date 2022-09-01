BBB issues a warning for rising student loan forgiveness scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan has created a new opportunity for scammers.

Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (BBB) warns customers to be aware of false forgiveness scams.

“The student loan forgiveness program is new and unfamiliar, which means many borrows may be confused about the process,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of BBB. “Con artists, like clockwork, will be present to take advantage. We encourage recipients of loan forgiveness to take time and do some research. Avoid making quick decisions and unsolicited offers to assist. Both will always lead to regret.”

BBB provided some tips on how to avoid getting scammed:

Get to know the terms of your student loan and the relief program before acting.

For information, go directly to official government websites, such as ED.gov and studentaid.gov. BBB suggests never paying money for free government programs. A real government agency will not ask for an advanced processing fee.

Be wary of out-of-the-blue phone calls, emails or text messages claiming to be from the government.

Generally, the government will not contact you using these methods unless you grant permission.

Watch out for fake government agencies and programs.

Scammers often make up look-alike government websites that sound similar to legitimate agencies or programs. When visiting the website, be wary of misspelled words and keywords such as now, immediately, and quickly.

Don’t trust loan information you find on social media.

BBB has seen an alarming increase in reports on hacked social media accounts being used to spread incorrect information.

To find a reliable source for anything to do with student loans, visit the U.S. Department of Education website at ed.gov. By visiting the website, you can learn more about loan deferments, forbearance, repayment, and forgiveness or discharge programs at no cost.

If you come across a scam, report it at BBB.org/scamtracker. The website also has information on the latest reported scams in your area.

