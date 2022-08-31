Two Vanderbilt University football players released from team
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Head Football Coach Clark Lea announced on Twitter Wednesday that two Vanderbilt Football players had been released from the team.
Coach Lea said in a statement that Vanderbilt Football players Maurice Edwards and Daniel Martin had been released from the team. This announcement came after the team defeated the University of Hawaii on the football field on Saturday.
We have reached out to Vanderbilt for further information but have not received a response.
