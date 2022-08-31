Two Vanderbilt University football players released from team


Virginia and Ohio play an NCAA college football game in Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Sept. 15,...
Virginia and Ohio play an NCAA college football game in Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The game was moved to Nashville because of Hurricane Florence and fans were admitted free. Vanderbilt is replacing each end zone of its football stadium with multi-story buildings under renderings released Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, detailing the university’s plans for its biggest makeover in 40 years.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Head Football Coach Clark Lea announced on Twitter Wednesday that two Vanderbilt Football players had been released from the team.

Coach Lea said in a statement that Vanderbilt Football players Maurice Edwards and Daniel Martin had been released from the team. This announcement came after the team defeated the University of Hawaii on the football field on Saturday.

We have reached out to Vanderbilt for further information but have not received a response.

