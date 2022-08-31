Two Vanderbilt University football players released from team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Head Football Coach Clark Lea announced on Twitter Wednesday that two Vanderbilt Football players had been released from the team.

Coach Lea said in a statement that Vanderbilt Football players Maurice Edwards and Daniel Martin had been released from the team. This announcement came after the team defeated the University of Hawaii on the football field on Saturday.

Maurice Edwards and Daniel Martin are no longer part of the Vanderbilt football team. We take pride in having the highest standards as a program, and in doing so ensure that it is a privilege to be a part of this team. A strong ecosystem will undoubtedly strengthen out program’s performance on and off the field, and this ecosystem is my responsibility. We wish Maurice and Daniel the very best in their journeys forward.

We have reached out to Vanderbilt for further information but have not received a response.

