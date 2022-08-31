Travel Guide: Travel insurance often a waste of money

After everything shut down in 2020, travel insurance appears to be a good idea...but, you may be wasting your money.
By Lindsay Bramson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If the upcoming Labor Day holiday has you thinking of planning an end-of-summer trip, there is a travel “add-on” you may want to skip.

The option to purchase travel insurance typically pops up at the end of booking a trip, and after the pandemic, it can feel like a good idea.

In reality, purchasing the insurance is not always necessary.

Several types of travel insurance are typically available, costing you several hundred more dollars than you have already paid for a trip.

Consumer experts are reminding travelers that most airlines already provide refunds or credit toward future trips. A number of hotels and resorts also allow customers to rebook at no penalty.

Often, what you pay extra for is already covered, so it is important to read the fine print before you pay anything additional.

“Even the best plans often only pay out 50 percent,” explained Kevin Brasler of Consumers’ Checkbook. “If you have to cancel your airline reservation, most airlines these days are giving you a credit and not even charging you a change fee.”

Another thing to look into is credit cards.

Some offer customers similar coverage depending on which credit card you have so it may be worth it to consider those offers, as well.

