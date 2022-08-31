Tips on how to help your child settle into a comfortable school routine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South students are almost a month into school but that doesn’t mean everyone has settled into a comfortable routine.

Parents, it can be common for your children to have a hard time settling back into school and it can end up impacting their emotions.

A child development specialist we talked to says think about it like this -- starting a new school year can be like starting a new job for us adults.

It’s exhausting and stressful!

So it’s OK if your child doesn’t seem to ease into back to school within days of classes resuming.

According to Dr. Stewart Burgess, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Memphis, some signs your child may be getting stressed about their new routine include trouble sleeping and change in appetite as well as a shift in mood.

Uncertainty about the new school year may be exacerbated by starting at a new school or those going through puberty who may be feeling more uncomfortable in their skin.

But parents know their children best so look out for those signs and talk to teachers to get a better idea of your child’s behavior, according to Burgess.

“The other thing that’s important is teachers are getting to know a group of reporters all at once,” said Burgess. “If somebody is quiet and not acting upset they may not know yet whether that’s a signal for that child’s personality. It may take time depending on the child’s personality and what else is going on so if you have any doubt in your mind as a parent don’t be worried about bothering the teacher they’ll want to know you’re worried.”

So what can you do at home to help your child get into their routine even after school has started?

“It’s really great for parents to show one, interest in their school day, anything that was fun, anything that was fun to learn those are great questions to show school is someplace where you learn exciting new cool things,” said Burgess.

He advises always talking to your teacher about concerns you have about your child they could offer good insight and have your child talk to a counselor at school or out of school if you feel they need someone extra to help with the struggles they may be feeling.

