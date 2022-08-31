Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar

A fight started inside the pool hall and spilled into the parking lot before shots were fired.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning.

According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.

She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the shooter, who fled the scene.

