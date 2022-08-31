Student charged after making threat towards Coffee Co. school, claims it was joke
Aug. 31, 2022
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Coffee County Schools officials confirmed that a third threat against a school was investigated Wednesday.
CCS officials said a student of Coffee County Central High School was overheard making a threat toward the school. Investigators found that the statement was a joke; however, the student will be charged criminally.
Last week, another 15-year-old Coffee County Central High School student was arrested after sending a text saying, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.” Coffee County Sheriff officials added that a bomb threat was made toward Tullahoma High School that was later confirmed as not credible.
