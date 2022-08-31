Student charged after making threat towards Coffee Co. school, claims it was joke

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Coffee County Schools officials confirmed that a third threat against a school was investigated Wednesday.

CCS officials said a student of Coffee County Central High School was overheard making a threat toward the school. Investigators found that the statement was a joke; however, the student will be charged criminally.

Last week, another 15-year-old Coffee County Central High School student was arrested after sending a text saying, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.” Coffee County Sheriff officials added that a bomb threat was made toward Tullahoma High School that was later confirmed as not credible.

Parents, please visit with your child and emphasize to them that any threatening statements made at or toward schools is a serious matter and can result in criminal charges.

