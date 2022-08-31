Murfreesboro PD investigating after man shot in business parking lot
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in the parking lot of a business in Murfreesboro.
Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Molloy Lane.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in Rutherford County where officials said he is in stable condition.
Witnesses at the scene were interviewed by investigators.
Officials said the shooting did not appear to be a random incident and said a person has been detained and is being interviewed.
