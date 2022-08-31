Movie featuring West Side Story actress needs extras

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lifetime movie featuring West Side Story actress Rita Moreno is filming in Brentwood, Tennessee and production is in need of extras.

Extras will be needed on Thursday, Sept. 1, around 3 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 2, around 6 p.m. Production asks that attendees follow these wardrobe guidelines if they would like to be considered as an extra:

Bring two or three Christmas outfits that are red, white, green and/or blue; long pants and long-sleeved shirts are preferred.

Button downs, long sleeves, sweaters, leggings, dresses, skirts, etc.

No pastel colors, pajamas, logos or festive Christmas sweaters.

The filming will take place in front of the Mooreland Mansion at CityPark Brentwood beginning today through Friday night.



Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.