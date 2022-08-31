Movie featuring West Side Story actress needs extras

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lifetime movie featuring West Side Story actress Rita Moreno is filming in Brentwood, Tennessee and production is in need of extras.

Extras will be needed on Thursday, Sept. 1, around 3 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 2, around 6 p.m. Production asks that attendees follow these wardrobe guidelines if they would like to be considered as an extra:

  • Bring two or three Christmas outfits that are red, white, green and/or blue; long pants and long-sleeved shirts are preferred.
  • Button downs, long sleeves, sweaters, leggings, dresses, skirts, etc.
  • No pastel colors, pajamas, logos or festive Christmas sweaters.

The filming will take place in front of the Mooreland Mansion at CityPark Brentwood beginning today through Friday night.

