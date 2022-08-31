More than two dozen MNPS staff members not yet paid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools confirms more than two dozen staff members have not yet been paid so far this year.

The school district said in a statement it had identified 29 staff members who had worked the first pay period but had not been fully onboarded. This delayed payments, according to MNPS.

“Our Human Resources team has been working nights and weekends to process the new hire and transfer paperwork for teachers to ensure they are being paid for their work,” the statement says. “We deeply regret any delays in payment for teachers or staff, but all employees will be paid for the work they performed.”

The school district says its human resource department worked this past weekend to contact staff or their building administrators to notify them of any issues and collect the necessary documents to complete the onboarding process for a payroll that will run Thursday so checks can be delivered to schools on Friday.

“If any staff have not received pay and are not aware of the steps being taken to address these issues, they should be in contact with their building administrator so that they can get that information to Human Resources to rectify any issues,” the school district said.

The school district has about 11,000 employees.

