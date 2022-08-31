Metro Public Health Department expands monkeypox vaccine appointments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Beginning this week, the Metro Public Health Department plans on doubling its appointment capacity when it comes to monkeypox vaccinations.

The latest number of reported cases sits at 71 in Davidson County as of last Thursday.

Now that the health department has secured enough vaccines, officials are working on expanding the appointment-based system beginning Wednesday.

“Now that we have been able to multiply inventory by five by going intradermal and we received even more vaccines from the state, we felt good and confident that we could make sure to guarantee that second dose, open up more doses,” Rachel Franklin, Bureau Director for Communicable Disease and Emergency Preparedness for Metro Public Health Department, said.

According to Franklin, later in September they hope to have at least two vaccine events with community partners.

“Of course, those eligibility requirements will still apply, but it is a great way to get folks in that have been waiting, even if they have an appointment that is later on. They can come and get that vaccine,” Franklin said.

With a delivery expected through the Tennessee Department of Health in the coming weeks, she said more vaccines will be on the way.

“We don’t know what the future for this outbreak or vaccine is, but hopefully we will be at a place (where) anyone who wants to get a vaccine can get one,” Franklin said. “Unfortunately, we are just not there right now.”

