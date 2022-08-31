LIVE: TBI, mental health officials discuss drug issues, risks of overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services are hosting a news conference Wednesday to discuss the state’s illicit drug supply, the associated increase in overdose risk, and Tennessee’s comprehensive efforts to mitigate both from the law enforcement and mental health perspectives.

Presenters will address some common misconceptions around fentanyl overdose and discuss efforts to save lives through the distribution of fentanyl test strips, according to a new release.

Wednesday’s event coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day, which marks the loss of life due to overdose and highlights the hope of treatment and recovery for people living with substance use disorder.

