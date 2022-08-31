Hermitage USPS post office temporarily close due to roof repairs


By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A USPS post office in Hermitage will be temporarily closed.

The post office, located at 3908 Lebanon Road will be closed for the completion of roof repairs.

Retail and P.O. Box operations have been moved to the following location:

Goodlettsville Post Office

301 Northcreek Boulevard

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Retail hours of operation:

  • 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday
  • 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Saturday
  • Closed on Sunday

USPS said that they were sorry for the inconvenience customers may experience. “The safety of both customers and employees is our highest priority,” USPS said in a release.

