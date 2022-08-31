Hermitage USPS post office temporarily close due to roof repairs
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A USPS post office in Hermitage will be temporarily closed.
The post office, located at 3908 Lebanon Road will be closed for the completion of roof repairs.
Retail and P.O. Box operations have been moved to the following location:
Goodlettsville Post Office
301 Northcreek Boulevard
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
Retail hours of operation:
- 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday
- 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Saturday
- Closed on Sunday
USPS said that they were sorry for the inconvenience customers may experience. “The safety of both customers and employees is our highest priority,” USPS said in a release.
