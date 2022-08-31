Hermitage post office temporarily closed due to roof repairs

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The United States Post Office in Hermitage will be temporarily closed for the completion of roof repairs.

The post office is located at 3908 Lebanon Rd.

Retail and P.O. Box operations have been moved to the Goodlettsville Post Office, located at 301 Northcreek Blvd, Goodlettsville. The post office is open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

The United States Postal Service said it is sorry for the inconvenience customers may experience.

“The safety of both customers and employees is our highest priority,” USPS said in a release.

